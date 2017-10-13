Westfield Community Association: The Council meeting has been postponed to Monday, 16 October. They are currently looking for new members of the parish to join them so if you would like to become involved in our village community please come along to the Community Dining Hall at 7pm for 7.30pm. The WCA Newsletter deadline is fast approaching! Please send your contributions by 23 October to the editor Pauline at pauline@fpage.plus.com or ring 0778 607 8588.

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets this afternoon at 2.15 pm in the Parish Hall. The speaker is Laton Frewen, talking about ‘Winnie the real bear and Winnie the Pooh’, and the competition is (of course) a Teddy Bear. Members are hoping for fine weather for their trip to Sheffield Park to see the autumn colours next Tuesday, and then join with five other institutes at Brede on Wednesday for a group meeting with a musical theme. New members are always welcome; just turn up or contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

The Parish Council: is looking for volunteers to help at the autumn village tidy. Please come along and help tomorrow, 14 October, and help keep Westfield looking great. Meet at the Parish Hall from 2pm to collect high viz jackets and litter pickers. Bacon sarnies and cake are promised as a thank you! Please spread the word.

The Parish Council: is also working with 1066 Country CFR to find volunteers to be Community First Responders (CFR) for Westfield. There is a video on the Parish Council Facebook page explaining more about the role. Full training and equipment is provided. If you are interested in finding out more, then please get in contact with the Parish Clerk, Kate Darbyshire at westfieldcouncil@gmail.com or ring 01424 756973.

Services at the Parish Church: on Sunday 15 October are Holy Communion at 8am and 10am. Shades Theatre Company are visiting the Parish Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday 19 October with their latest production ‘The Death and Life of Everyman’, which is a humorous, contemporary adaptation by Patrick Dorn of the 15th-century morality play. Do not miss this! Tickets are £4 (U16 £2) at the door or ring 01424 440076 to book.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, 16 October in The New Inn from 2 - 3.30 pm. Members meet on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month to play bingo and whist, with a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, due in January, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. The new Chairperson is Derek Edwards, with Jean Hobson as Vice Chairperson, and Jill Edwards as Treasurer. New members are most welcome, so contact Derek on 01424 753155 if you would like more information.

Westfield Youth Club: is having a jumble sale in the Parish Hall at 1pm on 21 October to help raise funds for next year’s fun day. Please donate jumble if you can, but not large electrical items or giant items of furniture. They can accept donations on the 21st in the morning or at a Youth Club session prior to the jumble sale. This is a great opportunity to clear the clutter before Christmas!

The New Inn: is arranging several events. There is a Westfield Cricket Club Quiz on 15 October at 6pm. This is £5 per person, and booking is essential. There is a Halloween Party on 28 October, with live music from Flick.. Bookings for Christmas Parties are being taken but filling very fast. There will be a DJ in the pub on 22 December and New Year’s Eve, with free entry. Please remember that the pub will be closed from 1st to 4th January inclusive.

Westfield Horticultural Society: was delighted to receive a letter of congratulation from Amber Rudd following their recent brilliant Autumn Show. You may have seen the report and photos in this paper. If you are not yet a member and want to find out more come to their AGM on Wednesday 18 October at Westfield Community Hall. The doors open at 7pm before the meeting starts at 7.30pm, and light refreshments and homemade cakes will be available afterwards. Everyone is welcome. There are two WHS events for your diaries. There is a fun evening of craft making on Tuesday 21 November from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. Instructions will be given for making a beautiful glass sun-catcher that you can take home for yourself or make as a wonderful gift. The cost for the evening will be £10, which includes materials. There is also a Christmas Floral Art workshop on Tuesday, 12 December, from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. You will be making your own Xmas Floral Topiary Tree to decorate your home, or give as a gift. To book your place at either of these sessions contact Nicky: 07774 750721 or email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.