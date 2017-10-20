East Sussex Library: services are under threat, and residents are urged to make their comments to ESCC 14 December. You can see details of their proposals on the village website and at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries. In particular it is proposed that the mobile library service will no longer be provided, which has implications for Westfield residents who do not have access to internet or who find it difficult to travel into Hastings. Please find time to look at the proposals and make any comments

Autumn Village Tidy: It was good to see a large number of children, particularly Westfield Beavers and Cubs, helping to pick up litter last Saturday. It’s a job that should not need doing, so thank you to all involved – and also to Parish Clerk Kate for organising lovely refreshments afterwards.

Westfield Youth Club: is having a jumble sale in the Parish Hall at 1pm tomorrow, 21 October, to raise funds for next year’s fun day. Please bring any jumble to the hall from 11am tomorrow morning, but not large electrical items or giant items of furniture. This is a great opportunity to clear the clutter before Christmas!

Westfield Newsletter: There is still time to send off your contribution to the next WCA Newsletter. The deadline is 23 October, so do not delay. Please send to the editor Pauline at pauline@fpage.plus.com or ring 0778 607 8588.

F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship): meets on Thursday, 26 October at 7.30pm in the Parish Hall, when Helena Maltby will be talking about the work of the Association of Carers. F3 is a group open to all women of any age, and admission is £2. Come along whenever you can for a warm welcome. For more details telephone Helen 01424 752052

The New Inn: is arranging several events. There is a Halloween Party on 28 October, with live music from Flick. Bookings for Christmas Parties are being taken but filling very fast. There will be a DJ in the pub on 22 December and New Year’s Eve, with free entry. Please remember that the pub will be closed from 1st to 4th January inclusive.

Westfield Horticultural Society: has arranged two workshops. There is a fun evening of craft making on Tuesday 21 November from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. Instructions will be given for making a beautiful glass sun-catcher that you can take home for yourself or make as a wonderful gift. The cost for the evening will be £10, which includes materials. There is also a Christmas Floral Art workshop on Tuesday, 12 December, from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. You will be making your own Xmas Floral Topiary Tree to decorate your home, or give as a gift. To book your place at either of these sessions contact Nicky: 07774 750721 or email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com.

The Rye and District Association: of the National Trust invite you to join two events, open to non-members as well as members. On Thursday, 16 November at 2pm in Brede Village Hall, Marilyn Greatorex will be giving an illustrated talk about Standen, the West Sussex Arts and Craft house, with tales of the Beale family who lived there. Admission is £4 members (£5 non-members), including refreshments. On Monday 27 November there is a pre-Christmas shopping trip to Bluewater. The coach leaves Rye at 9.15am, with the usual pickup points, and returns at about 6pm. The cost is £13.50 per person (including gratuities). To book, please complete the booking form in the current Newsletter or contact Ros Adkins on 01797 253763 or email rosinaadkins@aol.com

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.