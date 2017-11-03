East Sussex Library: services are under threat, and residents are urged to make their comments to ESCC 14 December. You can see details of their proposals on the village website and at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries. In particular it is proposed that the mobile library service will no longer be provided, which has implications for Westfield residents who do not have access to internet or who find it difficult to travel into Hastings. Please find time to look at the proposals and make any comments.

Westfield Goju Karate: is a small and friendly adult only group practising the Goju style of karate in Westfield, and is taking on new students. It is now meeting in the Parish Hall on Thursdays from 8 – 9.30pm except for the 4th of the month. Please visit their website by clicking on Westfield Goju Karate to find out more and to contact the organisers.

Westfield Parish Church: Services on Sunday 5 November are Holy Communion at 8am and 10am. The annual Daffodil Service of Memories will be at 4pm that afternoon, when those recently bereaved have a special chance to remember and reflect. The Service of Remembrance is at 10.30am on Remembrance Sunday, followed by the laying of wreaths and poppies at the War Memorial. Westfield Cubs, Beavers, Guides and Brownies will be parading.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, 6 November in The New Inn from 2 - 3.30 pm. Members meet on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month to play bingo and whist, with a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, due in January, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. New members are most welcome, so contact Chairperson Derek Edwards on 01424 753155 if you would like more information.

Westfield Women’s Institute: Members enjoyed good weather for their outing to Sheffield Park last week, and were able to admire beautiful autumn colours of shrubs and trees in the beautiful park-like gardens. The following day they joined with other local institutes for an afternoon of music and song at Brede, led by musicians Sue and Janet - great fun. The WI’s annual meeting is next Friday, 10 November at 2.15 pm in the Parish Hall. New members are always welcome; just turn up or contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

The Friends of Westfield Church: hold their AGM in church next Saturday, 10 November at 2pm. Following brief formal business, Ann Stocker will be giving a short talk ‘A Vicar’s Friend’ before refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

Westfield Horticultural Society: has arranged two workshops. There is a fun evening of craft making on Tuesday 21 November from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. Instructions will be given for making a beautiful glass sun-catcher that you can take home for yourself or make as a wonderful gift. The cost for the evening will be £10, which includes materials. There is also a Christmas Floral Art workshop on Tuesday, 12 December, from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. You will be making your own Xmas Floral Topiary Tree to decorate your home, or give as a gift. To book your place at either of these sessions contact Nicky: 07774 750721 or email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.