East Sussex Library: services are under threat, and residents are urged to make their comments to ESCC 14 December. You can see details of their proposals on the village website and at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries. In particular, it is proposed that the mobile library service will no longer be provided, which has implications for vulnerable Westfield residents who do not have access to internet or who find it difficult to travel into Hastings. Please find time to look at the proposals and make any comments.

Westfield Goju Karate: is a small and friendly adult only group practising the Goju style of karate in Westfield, and is taking on new students. It is now meeting in the Parish Hall on Thursdays from 8 – 9.30pm except for the 4th of the month. Please visit their website by clicking on Westfield Goju Karate to find out more and to contact the organisers.

Westfield Parish Church: Remembrance Sunday’s Service starts at 10.30am, including the Act of Remembrance at 11am, and is followed by the laying of wreaths and poppies at the War Memorial. Westfield Cubs, Beavers, Guides and Brownies will be taking part in the service.

Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI’s annual meeting is this afternoon at 2.15 pm in the Parish Hall. New members are always welcome; just turn up or contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

The Friends of Westfield Church: hold their AGM in church tomorrow, Saturday, 10 November at 2pm. Following brief formal business, Ann Stocker will be giving a short talk ‘A Vicar’s Friend’ (the story behind the large brass plaque opposite the font) before refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

Craft Fair: Christmas will soon be here, so start preparations early by picking up some bargains at the Christmas Craft Fair in the WCA Hall from 11am-3pm on Sunday 19 November. For more information contact Hannah on 07800 770025 or email hannahstone@live.co.uk . All proceeds will be going to Friends of Fia.

Westfield Horticultural Society: has arranged two workshops. There is a fun evening of craft making on Tuesday 21 November from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. Instructions will be given for making a beautiful glass sun-catcher that you can take home for yourself or make as a wonderful gift. The cost for the evening will be £10, which includes materials. There is also a Christmas Floral Art workshop on Tuesday, 12 December, from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. You will be making your own Xmas Floral Topiary Tree to decorate your home, or give as a gift. To book your place at either of these sessions contact Nicky: 07774 750721 or email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.