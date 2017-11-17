East Sussex Library: services are under threat, and residents are urged to make their comments to ESCC 14 December. You can see details of their proposals on the village website and at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries. In particular, it is proposed that the mobile library service will no longer be provided, which has implications for vulnerable Westfield residents who do not have access to internet or who find it difficult to travel into Hastings. Please find time to look at the proposals and make any comments.

Westfield Parish Church: On a chilly but fine day Remembrance Sunday was marked with the Service of Remembrance, followed by the laying of wreaths and poppies at the War Memorial, beautifully cleaned and planted, and with newly installed posts and chain round the memorial island. It was good to see Westfield Cubs, Beavers, Guides and Brownies taking part in the service.

Craft Fair: Christmas will soon be here, so start preparations early by picking up some bargains at the Christmas Craft Fair in the WCA Hall from 11am-3pm this Sunday, 19 November. For more information contact Hannah on 07800 770025 or email hannahstone@live.co.uk . All proceeds will be going to Friends of Fia.

Westfield Horticultural Society: has arranged two workshops. There is a fun evening of craft making on Tuesday 21 November from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. Instructions will be given for making a beautiful glass sun-catcher that you can take home for yourself or make as a wonderful gift. The cost for the evening will be £10, which includes materials. There is also a Christmas Floral Art workshop on Tuesday, 12 December, from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. You will be making your own Xmas Floral Topiary Tree to decorate your home, or give as a gift. To book your place at either of these sessions contact Nicky: 07774 750721 or email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.