East Sussex Library: services are under threat, and residents are reminded to make their comments to ESCC by 14 December. You can see details of their proposals on the village website and at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries. In particular, it is proposed that the mobile library service will no longer be provided, which has implications for vulnerable Westfield residents who do not have access to internet or who find it difficult to travel into Hastings. Please find time to look at the proposals and make any comments.

Westfield School PTA: invites you to its Christmas Fayre in the Community Hall from 3.15pm next Friday, 1 December.

The Friends of Westfield Church: hold their Christmas Fayre in the Parish Hall from 2-4pm on the following day, Saturday 2 December. This promises cakes, books, raffle, Granny’s Attic, tombola, Christmas gifts, crafts and other goodies. The entrance £1 includes refreshments, and children are free. Any contributions or saleable items will be gratefully received. Contact Jim on 01424 751821 or Ann on 01424 754355 if you can help.

Westfield Church: The Christmas family film afternoon gives you a chance to enjoy ‘Nativity’, which is a comedy based around a school nativity play, and will strike a few chords with all parents. It is great fun, and suitable for all ages. Bring the family to the Parish Hall on Sunday, 3 December at 4pm – everyone is welcome.

Westfield Horticultural Society: holds a Christmas Floral Art workshop on Tuesday, 12 December, from 6.45pm-9pm in the Parish Hall. You will be making your own Xmas Floral Topiary Tree to decorate your home, or give as a gift. To book your place contact Nicky: 07774 750721 or email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.