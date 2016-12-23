HELLO: Christmas is nearly with us and any hopes (or not) of a white Christmas have seemingly disappeared. The village pageant took place last Sunday and as always made a lovely start to Christmas. The church was full with over 90 worshippers and we all enjoyed the carols and the readings and the walk to the barn. It was lovely to see Mary on a horse and all of the children enthusiastically taking part. As always a lot of hard work went into the planning and organisation of the event so grateful thanks to all especially Yvonne Underhill, Tim Underhill for the bonfire, the Apthorps for the mulled wine, soup and use of their barn, Jeffrey Bridges, Reverend Kevin Mepham and Battle Town Band. I hope you all have a very Happy Christmas and New Year and look forward to you letting me have all your news in 2017

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Christmas at Whatlington parish church

On Christmas Eve we have our ‘early midnight’ traditional Eucharist starting at 10pm in the candle lit church, this will last for around 45 minutes and following the service we invite people to stay for a glass of wine and a mince pie.

On Christmas Day we will be joining with Sedlescombe church for a united service at Sedlescombe parish church and there will not thus be a service at Whatlington.

