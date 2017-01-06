HELLO: I hope you have all had a good Christmas and New Year. 2017 is starting with some beautiful frosty mornings so I hope you all get the chance to get out and enjoy them. Don’t forget to let me have any items about village events so we can get everyone involved in the community. I wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Sunday 8th January we have our first family Service of 2017 at Whatlington Church, at the usual time of 10.30am the service will be taken by Rev. John Hawkins. There will be refreshments following the service and car parking will be available nearby at the village hall.

