HELLO: For some reason our bins were missed again this week – not sure why Rother find it so difficult to organise the collection of the same bins every week - but hey ho the reporting system worked very well and the bins were duly emptied at 6 pm on Saturday night, so grateful thanks to whoever was working late last weekend. If you need to report missed collections of waste the online contact is www.rother.gov.uk/missedbinform don’t forget that you must report before 5pm on the next working day following your scheduled collection otherwise you will have to wait until the next regular collection is scheduled. Despite a relatively warm start to January the forecast is for a very cold snap this coming weekend. With this in mind don’t forget to feed the birds and to make sure they can access fresh water to give them the best chance of surviving the winter.

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: the next Parish Council Meeting is Thursday 19th January 2017 in the Village Hall at 7.30 pm, Open Session 7.30 pm- 7.50 pm. All are welcome.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Sunday 15th January, the church service at Whatlington Parish Church will be the usual 9.30 am Holy Communion, taken by our own Revd. Kevin Mepham.

