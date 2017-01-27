HELLO: What a cold week but at least the days have been sunny and this has encouraged us all to get out and enjoy the countryside. What could be better than to wrap up warm and enjoy a bracing walk. I hope you have all had the opportunity to do so. Won’t be long until spring is here !

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Sunday 29 January is the fifth Sunday of the month and so the church service at Whatlington will be a 10.30am United Benefice one with the congregation from our sister church at Sedlescombe joining with us.

The service will be followed by tea/coffee and biscuits. Car parking will be available at the nearby Village Hall car park

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: The parishioners attendance for the last parish council was very small but this could be due to the extremely cold frosty night – thank you to those of you who did manage to attend.

The new Rother District Development plan was discussed – don’t forget to have a look at it on rother.gov.uk and to add any comments you may have by 20 February 2017. It is a very large document and hard copies can be purchased. Councillors were pleased to note that specific mention is made within the document of the need to ensure that there is a RDC policy in place to manage light pollution by developments.

An early reminder for your diaries that the next Parish Assembly is on 16 March which Huw Merryman MP is scheduled to attend. As part of the Assembly discussion around improving broadband speeds in rural communities will take place. Councillors look forward to welcoming you all.

