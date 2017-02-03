HELLO: It was good to see locals enjoying the film night at the Royal Oak this week. These events don’t take place without effort and organisation so thanks to Steve who manages to pack it all in around a daily commute to London. I think that these events help to engage the community which can be hard in isolated rural areas particularly where there is no village school or shop any more. Thanks, too, to the Royal Oak for making us all welcome and for helping to get the film under way whilst Steve was waiting for a delayed train on a very cold night.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Last Sunday, 29th January we had our first United Benefice service of 2017 for Sedlescombe and Whatlington, well attended it was nice to see the two congregations coming together again. The church had benefitted from a thorough clean given by a working party last Thursday.

After the service, we had an excellent lunch at Leeford Place Hotel where many of those who had attended the service came together again.

Next Sunday our church service will be at 09.30am.

FILM CLUB: Hunt for the Wilderpeople was enjoyed by all those who attended the showing at the Royal Oak last Wednesday. A feel good film with some beautiful scenery in New Zealand which made us all want to visit the country one day. Sam Neil, as always, was outstanding as the curmudgeonly foster father and his adventures with his foster son in the isolated rural landscape were both amusing and heart warming.

The next Film night will be on February 15 with Bridget Jones’s Baby followed by

March 22: The Magnificent Seven

April 19: Captain Fantastic

Do come along for an enjoyable evening in good company.

To become a member costs just £7.50 per person for the year, to cover the licensing costs. If you are interested contact Steve by emailing steveturner807@gmail.com or calling 07941 669678.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.