HELLO: I hope you all had a chance to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather – the spring flowers are magnificent this year and transform the road side verges. We also saw some swallows last weekend so summer must be on its way. Let’s hope that the cuckoo manages to make it to our shores and we get the chance to hear him singing in the woodland.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Sunday 9th April is Palm Sunday and the church service at Whatlington will be our 10.30 Family one, as is usual on the second Sunday of the month. The service, taken by Rev. John Hawkins will be followed with the usual refreshments and then, at around 11.45 we will hold our Annual Parochial Church Meeting, where the PCC and church officers are elected for the coming year.

The village hall car park will be open as usual.

It is sad to report that Derek Bishop, a long standing church member who served on the PCC for many years has passed away following an illness. Derek’s funeral service will be held at Whatlington church on Monday 10th April at 2pm, the hall car park will be open for what is expected to be a well attended service.

