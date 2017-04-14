HELLO: What a glorious weekend. I hope that you all got the chance to go out and enjoy the warm sun. Spring is certainly on its way with many of the trees sprouting their new green leaves – the old country folks always said that if the Oak came into leaf before the Ash then there would only be a splash ie little rain in the summer – so have a look at the trees around you and see if this forecast holds true this year. Let’s hope it keeps fine for us to all enjoy the Easter break this weekend.

FILM CLUB AT THE ROYAL OAK: Don’t forget Captain Fantasic will be screened on 19 April at 8pm in The Royal Oak.

To find out how to join and enjoy a whole year’s worth of movies for just £7.50 contact Steve Turner at steveturner807@gmail.com

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Following the Palm Sunday Family service at Whatlington last Sunday we held our Annual Parochial Church Meeting and we are pleased to welcome on a new member to the PCC.

Looking forward to church services for Holy Week, we have a Good Friday service of hymns and readings, lasting for about 45 minutes at 6pm.

Easter Day the service will be an 9.30 am Holy Communion, followed with refreshments, the village hall car park will be open for this service. We invite you to come and join us for our church services at this, the most important time in the church calendar.

NEWS FROM OUR NEIGHBOURS IN SEDLESCOMBE: Tea, cake and Easter Flowers displays will be on offer at St John the Baptist Church, Sedlescombe on Easter Sunday from 12 to 4pm and Easter Monday from 10am to 4pm. Come and see the beautiful Easter flower arrangements and enjoy some lovely home made cakes and refreshments.

