HELLO: I hope that you have all enjoyed a relaxing Easter break and that you got the chance to enjoy our beautiful countryside – the bluebells are just coming into flower and with the wild garlic provide a stunning visage.

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: On Easter Monday the village hall committee and parish councillors gathered at the village hall to plant a crab apple tree in memory of Patricia Begg. Patricia had been the village hall secretary and although she hadn’t lived in the village very long she had made a great contribution to village life. Her daughter Camilla with grand daughter Rosy and son Andrew, along with Patricia’s sister Caroline, came to help plant the tree and to enjoy a glass of fizz to celebrate Patricia’s life in the village. Thanks to Simon for getting and planting the tree and to Pauline and Annette for organising the food and drinks. In time a plaque will be placed near the tree to commemorate Patricia.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The Easter church services at Whatlington were well attended and the historic building was beautifully decorated with lilies and flowers organised by Valerie.

Looking forward to this coming Sunday, there is a United Benefice service at 10.30 at Sedlescombe church, where the Bishop of Lewes will be leading the service, there will not therefore be a service at Whatlington.

As the lighter evenings are now with us Whatlington church will resume our monthly evening service on the fourth Sunday of each month, starting with a Songs of Praise for Eastertide on 30th April.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.