HELLO: Although the weather forecast is warning of cold and wet weather I hope that you all get the chance to enjoy the bank holiday Monday and to get out into the countryside. The bluebells look stunning and the carpet of spring flowers have transformed the hedgerows.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Sunday 30th April the church service at Whatlington will be at 6pm and will be a special ‘Songs of Praise for Eastertide’.

This will comprise well known Easter hymns interspersed with Bible readings telling the Easter story from Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem through the Crucifixion to the Resurrection. The service, which will last for around 45 minutes will be followed with refreshments and we hope you may be able to join us. Additional car parking will as usual be available at the Village Hall.

FILM CLUB: Captain Fantastic was enjoyed by the Whatlington Film Club at the Royal Oak last Wednesday. This strange tale with a feelgood story line proved an interesting film and sparked discussion amongst the audience. Don’t forget if you would like to join contact Steve Turner at steveturner807@gmail.com

NEWS FROM OUR NEIGHBOURS IN SEDLESCOMBE: Sedlescombe & District Garden Society will be holding their Annual Plant Sale on Saturday 6th May 2017 in the Village Hall. There will be a good selection of Shrubs, Bedding Plants, Vegetables and Herbs available at very reasonable prices. Our friends at Friary Gardeners will have a stall so please come along and support this very worthwhile charity. In addition there will be a stall selling Hanging Baskets and Patio Pots, the very popular Cake Stall selling a variety of home-made cakes and a Greetings Cards table with cards for all occasions. Also, for the first time, we will be selling timber planters in various sizes. Refreshments will be served throughout the morning, so you can have a chat with your like-minded neighbours over a cup of coffee and a piece of cake.

The event, which is sponsored by Blackbrook’s Garden Centre, will be open to the public from 10.30 am until 12.30 pm. – admission free.

This is a very popular event, so get along early to avoid disappointment and grab yourselves a bargain or two.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.