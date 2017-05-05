PARISH CHURCH NEWS: On the evening of Sunday 30th April we had a Songs of Praise for Eastertide at Whatlington, this was a well attended service with some good singing and readings taking us through the Easter story. The congregation were able to enjoy refreshments laid on by Annette for us.

Next Sunday we have a 9.30am Holy Communion service.

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: Keep your diaries free for the Serenade in the Field on Saturday 27 May from 7.30 pm. Parking is available at the Village Hall next to the event fields. Bodiam Concert Band will be playing and bring a picnic to enjoy during the music. Tickets are £5 per head and gazebos can be hired for £5. This is the annual spring event to raise money for the Village Hall and all are welcome. For tickets please contact Annette McBride 01424 871629.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.