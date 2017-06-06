FILM CLUB: Aliens landing on Earth, global panic, talk of intergalactic war: Whatlington Film Club’s last movie Arrival had all the hallmarks of a run-of-the-mill sci-fi yarn. It was anything but. An intelligent examination of close encounters with super-intelligent life made for an absorbing evening.

Intelligent is not a word you usually hear associated with musicals but next month’s offering is just that: an innovative and contemporary approach to the genre is provided by La La Land.

While no movie could live up to the hype enjoyed and endured by Damien Chapelle’s masterpiece, this is a film that almost lives up to expectations. And that’s saying something!

Set in LA it follows the love affair between a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress. Emma Stone just pipped Ryan Gosling when it came to picking up awards but the movie itself saw more gongs than the back catalogue of the Rank Organisation.

In truth it’s a movie that divides opinion, so if you want to know what the fuss was all about, or if you can’t wait to see to see super-cool Gosling again, then just turn up at 8pm on Wednesday 21 June at the Royal Oak, Whatlington.

Membership of the film club is just £7.50 for 12 months. If you want to know more or to be added to the list to find out what’s coming next, email Steve Turner on steverturner807@gmail.com

GOOD COMPANIONS: Lunch at Whatlington Village Hall last week was such a happy occasion as members of The Good Companions met to enjoy a “bring & share” luncheon. Once again a three course lunch was provided by the members which included prawn cocktail/melon, home-cooked ham with new potatoes, salads and homemade chutney accompanied by a glass or two of wine; a choice of homemade desserts; followed by coffee and after eight mints. If anyone was on a diet this was not the meal to eat!!!!

Thank you to all who contributed to this delicious meal and to Charlotte and Annette who joined us for the lunch.

Our next meeting is on Wednesday 21st June when we will be enjoying cream Teas at Hawkhurst Fish Farm...a most beautiful setting. If you would like to join us please contact Hilda on 01634 932135

