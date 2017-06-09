Whatlington

SERENADE IN THE FIELD: A lovely sunny evening helped to get the evening off to an excellent start. About 135 people attended and nearly all had gazebos which made the field look very decorative and festive. Families shared picnics and enjoyed the music from the Bodiam Concert Band which was excellent and helped to give the evening a magical feel. Whilst the children made new friends and enjoyed playing in the open field their parents and grandparents could sit back, relax and soak up the atmosphere.

A considerable amount of money was raised which will enable the Village Hall committee to complete some more alterations to the hall which are urgently needed and will help to preserve the building for the use of the community.

As always grateful thanks to everyone who helped and especially Hugh and Lesley Apthorp for the use of their field, to all the village hall committee and especially Annette McBride who ensured the event ran smoothly. If you missed this event the next fun fund raising will be the annual summer fete in August – so watch this space.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Our church service on Sunday 11th will be the monthly 10.30am Family Service with Revd Kevin Mepham officiating. As usual there will be refreshments following the service and parking space at the village hall car park.

On Thursday 15th June we are holding a Churchyard Working Party from around 10am for a couple of hours, all helpers will be very welcome with a host of varying jobs to get done.

Looking a little ahead from July our 09.30 Holy Communion service will be at the new time of 09.15am, thus allowing Kevin a little more time to get to Sedlescombe for their 10.30 service

