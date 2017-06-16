Whatlington

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: Date for your diaries the annual summer fete will take place on Saturday 26 August in the field next to the village hall. If you would like to lend a hand or have any items you can donate as prizes, plants, bric a brac etc please contact Annette McBride 01424 871629

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Our church service on Sunday 18th will be an 09.30 Holy Communion with our own Vicar. Yesterday’s Family service for Trinity Sunday was well attended and we all enjoyed Kevin’s entertaining, yet thought provoking sermon.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.