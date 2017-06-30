HELLO: Hopefully you all got the chance to enjoy the beautiful hot weather last week although perhaps it is easier to sleep and work with the slightly cooler weather conditions. A quick thanks to East Sussex CC Highways who have mowed the long grass at the junctions of Riccards and Stream Lane – this was causing a severe restriction to visibility onto the A21 and was cleared within 24 hours of the problem being reported to the Highways website www.eastsussex.gov.uk/contact-us/report-a-problem. Thank you.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Holy communion takes place this Sunday July 2nd, with effect from this Sunday, the service will in future move to the slightly earlier time of 9.15am.

GOOD COMPANIONS: The Good Companions could not have chosen a better day to enjoy Cream Teas at Hawkhurst Fish Farm than Wednesday 21st June. In fact it was the hottest June day since 1975 at 35 degrees C.(It actually registered 40 degrees in my daughter’s car which we had parked in the shade at the Fish Farm) Some of the group enjoyed a delicious lunch before partaking of Cream Teas, which again were scrumptious! The setting was lovely and many of the group took the opportunity to walk around and find a bench under the shade of a tree

We decided we would go back to Hawkhurst Fish Farm for lunch and this we have organised for our next meeting on Wednesday 19th July. You are welcome to join us! For further information please telephone Hilda 01634 932135

VILLAGE HALL: For all those who want to get fit don’t forget there are a range of classes on offer at Whatlington Village Hall. Currently there are spaces available on Pilates classes run by Liz Simpson (chartered physiotherapist) on Monday and Friday mornings. Contact Liz for more information. Email: liz@1066 physio.co.uk. Phone: 07769680895. Facebook: 1066pilates & sports rehab

