WHATLINGTON FILM CLUB: A month is a long time in the movie world and in the space of four weeks Whatlington Film Club members will go from the jazz-fuelled delight of La La Land to the bullet-ridden horror of Hacksaw Ridge. From romance in LA to death in Japan.

The over-hyped but still wonderful La La Land was a stunning visual and musical antidote to the current wall-to-wall gloom that pervades every news bulletin.

And this month’s offering provides village moviegoers with something many people crave right now: a hero with principles, determined to do the ‘right thing’ however unpopular that might make him.

Hacksaw Ridge is the true story of WW2 US Army medic Desmond Doss, sent to the Battle of Okinawa packing a vow of non-violence where his rifle and grenades would otherwise be.

Finely directed by Mel Gibson it is an unflinching view of combat but with a central character who might just restore a little bit of your faith in human nature.

The club meets on Wednesday, 19 July at 8 pm in the Royal Oak.

Membership costs just £7.50 a year and if you are interested just turn up on the night, call organiser Steve Turner on 01424 870041 or email steveturner807@gmail.com

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Sunday 9th July we have our regular monthly Family Service at Whatlington church at 10.30 am, led this month by our friend, Revd. John Hawkins. The service will be followed with refreshments as usual.

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Our parish clerk Valerie has notified me that she has been advised that grass verges are due to be cut between 10th July and the 7th August but of course this can always be delayed due to other urgent work. Also if parishioners have problems along the A21trunk road they need to email the Highways Agency on - info@highwaysengland.co.uk not East Sussex.

