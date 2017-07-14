WHATLINGTON FILM CLUB: Hacksaw Ridge is the true story of WW2 US Army medic Desmond Doss who is sent to the Battle of Okinawa and this is on offer at the film club on Wednesday, 19 July at 8 pm in the Royal Oak.

Membership costs just £7.50 a year and if you are interested just turn up on the night or call organiser Steve Turner on 01424 870041 or email steveturner807@gmail.com

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: St Mary Magdalene Church are holding a flower festival on Saturday 22nd July 10.00am - 4.00pm and on Sunday 23rd July 2.00pm - 5.00pm followed by the Patronal Evensong at 6.00pm

Home Made Refreshments and Raffle are available and as usual visitors can park in the village hall car park. All welcome

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.