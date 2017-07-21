PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Whatlington Church Patronal Weekend and Flower Festival

Over the weekend of 22/23rd July there will be a Flower Festival at Whatlington Church, with the theme ‘Tell me the stories of Jesus’ with floral arrangements displayed around our 13th century village church.

Teas will be served throughout both days, when the church will be open between 10am and 4pm on the Saturday and between 2pm and 5pm on the Sunday. Car parking will be at the nearby Village Hall, with limited space at the small church car park up the private road reserved for those less able to walk.

In addition to the Floral Displays and refreshments there will be a variety of stalls and a raffle, all to raise funds for the church.

The weekend will conclude with our Patronal Evensong at 6pm on the Sunday evening, the service will be followed with some refreshments and things to eat.

We warmly invite you to come and see the decorated church and to sample the homemade fayre.

