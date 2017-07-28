PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The Flower Festival held at Whatlington church over last weekend was a great success, there was a constant flow of visitors coming to see the lovely flower arrangements and to sample the home made fayre. The theme of the Festival was ‘The stories Jesus told’ with displays throughout the church. The cake stall had sold out by 2pm on the Saturday, despite being well stocked, whilst the raffle and other stalls also proved popular

The Evensong on Sunday evening saw an attendance of 41 people, who stayed after the service to enjoy the food and refreshments which were provided. Our thanks to all those who worked to make the weekend such an enjoyable success, not least to our Vicar, Kevin who masterminded the whole event. Kevin has also confirmed that the total raised for Whatlington church over the Flower Festival weekend, including the collection at the evening service, was just short of £800 net of expenses all of which will be used to support the church and its work in the village. Our sincere thanks to everyone for their generosity.,

Our church service next week will be a United Benefice service with Sedlescombe at Sedlescombe church at 10.30am, the next service at Whatlington will be our 9.15 am Holy Communion on Sunday 6th August.

VILLAGE HALL: Pauline, our ever busy Hall secretary, wondered if anyone would be interested in meeting for an informal social drop-in at the hall once a month. The idea would be to get people from the village to meet with old friends and to make some new ones as well. There would be a minimal charge for tea, coffee and cake. If there is enough interest it could meet on either a Monday, Wednesday or Thursday afternoon perhaps once a month. Parking would be available on site. Interested people should contact Pauline on lyon.peter@sky.com. This seems like a really good idea to help improve village community links and to ensure all are included in village life. It will give us a chance to get to know our neighbours in an informal setting – something which is hard with such a wide spread village as Whatlington. I hope to see lots of you there!

