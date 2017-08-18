ANNUAL VILLAGE FETE: Saturday 26 August all welcome. Don’t forget anyone who is able to help or is a keen cook and could produce a cake or rock scone etc please contact Annette Mcbride on 01424 871629 or Pauline on lyon.peter@sky.com or bring the cakes along at 1.30pm on the day. There will be a bar and barbeque as well as lots of traditional activities. If you can’t help on the day but are able to help with the set up on Friday 25 or clear up on Sunday 27 August please let Annette know.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The church service at Whatlington this coming Sunday will be our 9.15 am Holy Communion. Looking forward to the Bank Holiday weekend, we will have an evening service on Sunday 27th August at 6pm

VILLAGE HALL: Don’t forget to contact Pauline on lyon.peter@sky.com if you are interested in the monthly village meeting. We hope to see lots of you there!

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: The next parish council meeting takes place on Thursday 17 August at 7.30 pm at the village hall with an open session from 7.30-7.50 pm. All welcome. Minutes and agenda can be found at www.whatlingtonparishcouncil.com

