ANNUAL TRADITIONAL VILLAGE FETE: Saturday 26 August at 1.30 pm all welcome. Don’t forget anyone who is able to help or is a keen cook and could produce a cake or rock scone etc please contact Annette Mcbride on 01424 871629 or Pauline on lyon.peter@sky.com or bring the cakes along at 1.30pm on the day. There will be a bar and barbeque as well as lots of traditional activities. If you can’t help on the day but are able to help clear up on Sunday 27 August please let Annette know. Let’s raise as much as we can to support our village hall.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: For the last Sunday of August our service at Whatlington church will be an Evening one at 6pm, with the theme of ‘Holidays and Travel’, appropriate for the Bank Holiday weekend. If you are neither travelling or on holiday we invite you to come and join with us at our lovely 13th century church. There will be refreshments following the service and additional parking available at the village hall.

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: At the meeting last Thursday a number of issues were discussed. It was reported that it has been agreed by Highways England that the double white lines on the A21 will be extended to beyond the Riccards Lane and Stream Lane junction to try to reduce speed and accidents at the site. Issues around bin collection problems off the A21 were discussed and our RDC councillors have promised to pursue the matter. Bev Marks our local footpath warden also pointed out that the footpath through Maddoms Wood and Hoath Cottages is to be diverted – residents attending the meeting living near to the site raised no issues with this proposal. The proposed Southern Water new water main was also raised and the clerk agreed to write to Southern Water to find out what is happening and report back to councillors. Full minutes and agenda can be found at www.whatlingtonparishcouncil.com

WATERCOLOUR CLASSES: A new course at Whatlington Village Hall will start in September on a Thursday afternoon from 2-4 pm at a cost of £90 for 10 weeks. A local artist will lead the group and more information can be found at www.kerrybennett.co.uk or phone Kerry on 07986291037. All abilities are welcomed so come along and enjoy the fun.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.