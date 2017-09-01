ANNUAL TRADITIONAL VILLAGE FETE: A beautiful hot sunny day provided the back drop for the fete last Saturday. A range of traditional stalls were enjoyed by everyone with coconut shies, plate smashing and water or wine providing a challenge. Congratulations to Alex Fowers for guessing the number of sweets in a jar and Louise for finding the treasure. Children and adults also enjoyed the ride on a pony and trap and a tractor trailer. Fortunes were forecast at the gypsy caravan and perhaps next year we can see if they proved true. The bar, with a barrel of Longmans Ale, afternoon teas and the barbeque all did a roaring trade. The event made over £1100 which was marvellous, this will be used on improvements to provide disabled accessibility to the village hall . Grateful thanks to everyone who worked so hard to make the event successful and especially to all those who produced such a wonderful selection of cakes and savouries – who needs the Great British Bakeoff when there are such great cooks in the village! Special thanks to Annette and Pauline and the village hall committee for organising and co-ordinating the event, to Hugh and Lesley for the use of their field and to the Royal Oak for providing the beer.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Our service at Whatlington Church next Sunday will be a 9.15 am Parish Communion, led by our own Vicar.

WATERCOLOUR CLASSES: A new course at Whatlington Village Hall will start in September on a Thursday afternoon from 2-4 pm at a cost of £90 for 10 weeks. A local artist will lead the group and more information can be found at www.kerrybennett.co.uk or phone Kerry on 07986291037. All abilities are welcomed so come along and enjoy the fun.

