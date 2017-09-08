PARISH CHURCH NEWS: This coming Sunday we have our monthly Family Service at 10.30am at Whatlington Church, this month the service will be taken by our own Vicar, Kevin and will, as usual be followed by refreshments and with parking available to the village hall.

Looking a little further ahead, on Sunday 24th September we have our Harvest Festival service, held at 6pm and followed by our Harvest Buffet to which all are invited.

WATERCOLOUR CLASSES: A new course at Whatlington Village Hall will start in September on a Thursday afternoon from 2-4 pm at a cost of £90 for 10 weeks. A local artist will lead the group and more information can be found at www.kerrybennett.co.uk or phone Kerry on 07986291037. All abilities are welcomed so come along and enjoy the fun.

