PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Our service at Whatlington church next Sunday, 17th September will be a 9.15 am Holy Communion, looking forward a week on Sunday 24th we have our Harvest Festival service at 6 pm followed by a buffet meal, all are welcome to come to this and contributions of food for the Buffet will be welcome. Also, during the service there will be an opportunity to bring forward gifts of food items which will be gathered and taken to the Seaview Project for disadvantaged people in St. Leonards.

Did you know that you can now see what’s happening at Whatlington Church on Facebook, so why not visit our page and ‘like’ us!

