PARISH CHURCH NEWS: This coming Sunday we have the Harvest Festival service at Whatlington church, starting at 6pm.The service will have the favourite Harvest hymns interspersed with readings, all led by our own Vicar, Kevin.

During the service there will be an opportunity for members of the congregation to bring forward gifts of food which will be taken to the Seaview Project for disadvantaged people in St. Leonards, ideally non perishable items please.

The Harvest service will be followed by a buffet meal served in the church and to which all are invited, those who may wish to contribute food for this are asked phone 773017 in advance to allow co-ordination.

Additional car parking will be at the nearby Whatlington village hall, just a short walk from the church

VILLAGE HALL: Don’t forget to contact Pauline on lyon.peter@sky.com if you are interested in the monthly village meeting. We hope to see lots of you there!

PILATES CLASSES: Get fit for Christmas with Pilates classes at Whatlington Village Hall on Monday and Friday mornings – for more information contact Liz on 07769680895 or email liz@1066physio.co.uk

WATERCOLOUR CLASSES: A new course at Whatlington Village Hall will start in September on a Thursday afternoon from 2-4 pm at a cost of £90 for 10 weeks. A local artist will lead the group and more information can be found at www.kerrybennett.co.uk or phone Kerry on 07986291037. All abilities are welcomed so come along and enjoy the fun.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.