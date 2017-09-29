PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The Harvest Festival at Whatlington saw a congregation of 30 join together to celebrate the harvest, singing some well known and loved hymns and offering thanks for all the goods and wonders of God’s creation. Following the service we enjoyed a wonderful buffet meal, with special thanks to Valerie for the organisation of this. Thanks also to Kevin, our Vicar for good service.

A wide range of produce and food items were brought forward during the first hymn and laid at the Altar, these will be taken to the Seaview Project in St. Leonards, who cater for those on the edge of society.

The church service at Whatlington this coming Sunday will be at 09.15am

GOOD COMPANIONS: Members of The Good Companions enjoyed a delicious meal at The Royal Oak last week. Neil & Maria made us so welcome, lighting a fire for us as it was a cold & miserable day. Upon entering the pub the smell of the wood burning on the fire brought back memories of bygone days when there was no central heating. We certainly felt very cosy as we enjoyed our meal.

We meet again on Wednesday 25th October when we will be visiting The Bull in Battle

We are celebrating Christmas with a lunch at The Waterside Café ,Hawkhurst on Wednesday December 6th

VILLAGE HALL: Don’t forget to contact Pauline on lyon.peter@sky.com if you are interested in the monthly village meeting. We hope to see lots of you there!

PILATES CLASSES: Get fit for Christmas with Pilates classes at Whatlington Village Hall on Monday and Friday mornings – for more information contact Liz on 07769680895 or email liz@1066physio.co.uk

WATERCOLOUR CLASSES: A new course at Whatlington Village Hall will start in September on a Thursday afternoon from 2-4 pm at a cost of £90 for 10 weeks. A local artist will lead the group and more information can be found at www.kerrybennett.co.uk or phone Kerry on 07986291037. All abilities are welcomed so come along and enjoy the fun.