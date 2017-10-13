The Parish Council: meeting on Thursday 19th October has been cancelled. A new arranged date will be advised as soon as known.

Whatlington Parish Church: the service this week (Sunday 15th) will be an 09.15am Holy Communion

Whatlington Film Club: screens its first superhero movie next week.

But the 2017 version of Wonder Woman is a far cry from the TV series that those of you of a certain age will remember.

For a start the very words Wonder Woman are not mentioned at any point in the movie, saved for an inevitable follow-up perhaps.

Yes the Amazonian warrior Diana has some super powers but this story follows her progress from the remote island where she is ‘discovered’ by a crashed airman, right to the front line of World War 1.

She not only has to come to the aid of the free world, she has some fairly entrenched sexism to overcome at the same time.

One reviewer described this film as ‘a masterpiece of subversive feminism’. Another called it ‘a gloriously badass breath of fresh air’.

Wonder Woman will be shown at the Royal Oak on Wednesday 18 October at 8pm.

Film Club membership is just £7.50 for a year’s worth of monthly movies. To join you can simply turn up on the night.

For more details contact Steve Turner by email at steveturner807@gmail.com