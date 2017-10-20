Parish Council: The rearranged parish council meeting will now take place on Thursday 2nd November 2017 in the village hall, please note, starting at 8.00pm. Open Session 8.00pm- 8.20pm. The later start date for this meeting, only, is to fit in with village hall bookings.
Parish Church: This weeks service at St. Mary Magdalene church will be Holy Communion at 09.15. Looking slightly further ahead to Sunday 29th we will have a United Benefice service at Whatlington at 10.30 combining the congregations of Sedlescombe and Whatlington churches.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rye and Battle Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.