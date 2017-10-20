Parish Council: The rearranged parish council meeting will now take place on Thursday 2nd November 2017 in the village hall, please note, starting at 8.00pm. Open Session 8.00pm- 8.20pm. The later start date for this meeting, only, is to fit in with village hall bookings.

Parish Church: This weeks service at St. Mary Magdalene church will be Holy Communion at 09.15. Looking slightly further ahead to Sunday 29th we will have a United Benefice service at Whatlington at 10.30 combining the congregations of Sedlescombe and Whatlington churches.