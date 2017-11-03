HELLO: Certainly seems to be a chill in the weather which makes it ideal bonfire season. We’re just back from 4 weeks in Australia and certainly are noticing the cold. Thanks to Jeffrey for covering the voice whilst we were away. Don’t forget if you have any news or events in the village please let me know at jean1066@outlook.com

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The church service at Whatlington this week will be at 9.15 with our own Vicar, Revd. Kevin Mepham.