PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The Remembrance Service at Whatlington church will take place at 10.30am this Sunday, based around our monthly Family Service and including the act of Remembrance. The Whatlington War Memorial is inside the church and records the names of those from the village who gave their lives in the two World Wars, a wreath will be laid from the church, on behalf of the whole village.

VILLAGE HALL: There are a range of classes available at the village hall and as you can see the hall is being used by several local groups. The

Hall is available at other times and weekends for classes/gatherings. Please contact Pauline Lyon for details on lyon.peter@sky.com

Currently the following take place Mondays Pilates am, Tuesdays Pilates. am, Wednesdays. Sedlescombe Guides, meet term time 6-8pm, Thursdays. Yoga. - pm, Fridays. Weaving class. Day class from 10.15am, Saturdays. Pilates. am