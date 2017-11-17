PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Whatlington church will have our usual 9.15 am Holy Communion service this coming Sunday
PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: The recent parish council meeting was a quiet affair with only one local parishioner attending, however, it was a constructive one.
The following items were amongst matters discussed.
The deferment by Southern Water of replacing their water pipe through the village
Delay in the date from Highways England for the siting of the double white lines on the A.21 junction Riccards and Stream Lanes
On going problems with collections of Recycling and household waste throughout the parish
Consultation from Rother District Council on their proposals for a Public Spaces Protection Order. Minutes of the meeting are on the council’s web site. www.whatlingtonparishcouncil.com
The next parish council meeting is on Thursday 18th January at 7.30pm in the village hall. All welcome.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rye and Battle Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.