PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Whatlington church will have our usual 9.15 am Holy Communion service this coming Sunday

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: The recent parish council meeting was a quiet affair with only one local parishioner attending, however, it was a constructive one.

The following items were amongst matters discussed.

The deferment by Southern Water of replacing their water pipe through the village

Delay in the date from Highways England for the siting of the double white lines on the A.21 junction Riccards and Stream Lanes

On going problems with collections of Recycling and household waste throughout the parish

Consultation from Rother District Council on their proposals for a Public Spaces Protection Order. Minutes of the meeting are on the council’s web site. www.whatlingtonparishcouncil.com

The next parish council meeting is on Thursday 18th January at 7.30pm in the village hall. All welcome.