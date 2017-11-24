PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Our church service this coming Sunday at Whatlington is one of Holy Communion at 09.15am. Of note is that the church now has its own email address whatlingtonparishchurch@gmail.com This can be used for all contacts, along with our Facebook page or the webpage at A Church Near You.

Visitors to the churchyard may notice an upturned seat by the east boundary, this seat has sadly had to be taken down as it has become unsafe, it was given to the church by the former Whatlington branch of the W.I. but has become rotten and thus unsafe, so will be removed.

FILM CLUB: What’s the best upbringing for a super-bright child? A dilemma for any parents who find themselves with a child whose intelligence is developing at a faster rate than their peers.

You can double that dilemma if the child in question is your sister’s, left in your care following her tragic death.

Then add in the difficulty of your own mother looking to impose her educational preferences on the little girl you pledged to do your best by.

That’s the situation faced by Frank Adler (Chris Evans) in Whatlington Film Club’s last movie of the year The Gifted.

In turns charming and gripping, it promises to be an absorbing end to a year that has seen club members watching some cracking films, from box office hits to lesser known gems.

Watch out for the earlier screening date: Wednesday 6 December at 8pm in the Royal Oak.

If you’ve not been before simply turn up on the night and you can watch the movie and then sign up for 2018 – one movie a month for just £7.50 for the year. A bargain that outstrips anything you’ll find on Black Friday.

Want more information? Contact Steve Turner on 07941 669678 or email steveturner807@gmail.com