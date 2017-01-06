Winchelsea

Church Market: On Saturday January 7th 2017 the first Church Market of the year will take place at the usual time of 10.30am till 12 noon in the church. There will be a good selection of home-made and grown produce to buy plus books for your winter reading. Also look forward to being amongst friendly company and post-Christmas chat over coffee, tea and biscuits. December’s Market raised the useful sum of £364.10 and all proceeds go towards church maintenance.

Twelfth Night: Today Friday January 6th marks the completion of the Christmas season when all those bright and cheerful decorations are taken down for another year. On this twelfth day after Christmas known as Epiphany the events concerning the three kings are remembered. Also known as wise men or Magi, they visited the child Jesus during the reign of the ruthless King Herod who was bent on destroying all young first-born males in an attempt to get rid of the one king amongst them. The three kings are significant because their visit demonstrates that Jesus was the king of kings for Jews and Gentiles. As the Son of God he came in human form for a purpose. This was to pay for mankind’s sins as the willing and complete sacrifice, thereby providing eternal salvation to all who will follow him. Also symbolising Epiphany was the star that guided the wise men as well as the three gifts representing Jesus’ life which were gold (fit for a king) frankincense (for worshipping at a temple) and myrrh (for embalming). St Thomas’ Church will be holding its Epiphany Holy Communion service on Sunday January 8th at 11am.

Armenia: Following his recent visit to Armenia Howard Norton will be giving a talk on ‘The tragedy and resurrection of Armenia’s long and tortured history’. This will be at the Second Wednesday’s next meeting on Wednesday January 11th at 2.30pm in the New Hall. Non-members pay £4 which includes a very appetising home-made tea after the talk. Armenia, which shares a border with Turkey was the first country to adopt Christianity as its official religion in the year 301 AD. According to the Bible (Genesis 8:4) Mount Ararat now in Turkey, was the place where Noah’s ark came to rest after the great flood of approximately 4,359 years ago. Its snow-covered peak can be seen on the western horizon of Armenia and is a sacred symbol to the Armenians who are considered to be direct descendants of Noah.

Fellowship Lunch: This monthly get-together is set to take place on Friday January 27th at 12 for 12.30pm in the Community Hall. A variety of home-made dishes is on offer, plus a talk and donations to a selected charity. All are welcome but please make your bookings well in advance and 01797 227168 is the number to contact.

