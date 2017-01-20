Tonight with Matt Charman: This evening January 20th award-winning playwright Matt Charman will be speaking at the Literary Society’s meeting which begins at 7 for 7.30pm in the Court Hall. Amongst his successes Matt’s most recent production Bridge of Spies starring Tom Hanks earned him a BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay. He is also reteaming with Spielberg on a historical/political project about the legendary newsreader Walter Cronkite and his relationship with the Vietnam War. In addition, Matt’s current television presentation includes a pilot for Amazon, based on the Michel Faber novel Book of Strange New Things, and a ten‐part political thriller Opposite Number. All are welcome to this interesting event which will involve Matt being interviewed by lecturer and writer Gillian Southgate.

Service of Christian unity: This Sunday January 22nd members of St Thomas’ Church will assemble with the Friends of the Methodist Chapel for the annual Week of Prayer service held this year at the Church. The service begins at 3pm and will be led by Canon Richard Orchard and Revd Ian Pruden from the Methodist circuit will preach. All are invited to join the gathering, hear the Gospel message and enjoy some uplifting songs. Afterwards there is time to get-together for a very appetising tea.

Garden expertise: Winchelsea Garden Society’s Winter Lecture will be given by Edward Flint head gardener at Tidebrook Manor, Wadhurst. The Manor garden which includes extensive Mixed Plantings, Woodlands, Meadows, Vegetables and Cut Flowers is well worth a visit. Edward’s previous experience included designing and building gardens across the UK and Europe following an informal but hugely informative apprenticeship at Great Dixter and Washfield Nursery. His apprenticeship was under the tutelage of garden experts Christopher Lloyd and Elizabeth Strangman. This lecture will take place on Saturday January 21st at 2.30pm in the New Hall and admission is £5 or £4 for Garden Society members and is payable at the door. The annual membership costs £5 and you can join or renew at the meeting.

Winchelsea Beach

Valentines Dance: Valentine’s day is coming soon on Tuesday February 14th and to celebrate there will be a Valentine’s Dance in the Community Hall on Saturday February 11th at 7.30pm onwards. Tickets are on sale as usual from Hugh at Suttons on Sea Road or by phoning 01797 224820 and includes a fish & chip supper. Please note that no tickets will be sold at the door. The group to get you out dancing on the floor will be Something Else, the 4-piece Rock n Roll Band and they will be playing great music from the 1950’s and 60’s in contemporary, rocking style.

