Church Market: As spring approaches with predictions of storms and torrential rain all will be warmly welcomed at tomorrow’s Church Market. Held as usual in the church from 10.30am till noon you are invited to enjoy the good food and coffee as well as a good chat. There will also be plenty of books for sale plus home-made produce and proceeds are in aid of church funds. Last month’s Market raised £293 and many thanks to all who cooked, served and supported the event.

Last service: This Sunday February 5th Canon Robin Whitehead will be giving his last service at St Thomas’ Church before his retirement. All are invited to join this farewell service with Robin. Please note that the service begins at the earlier time of 10.30am for approximately one hour after which there will be a presentation and light refreshments.

Rio Carnival: The Second Wednesday Society next meets on Wednesday February 8th at 2.30pm in the New Hall. Robert Holland will be giving the talk on Rio Carnival and afterwards there will be a homemade tea which will be £4 in total for non-members. In the talk Robert will be explaining how a cultural and historic tour of Brazil left him with one lasting impression in particular.

This Shining Night: The choirs and musicians from King’s College School Wimbledon will be returning to Winchelsea on Sunday March 5th to give a concert in St Thomas’ Church at 4pm. ‘Sure on this Shining Night’ is the title of the concert which includes the Pilgrims’ Chorus by Wagner and Carly Simon’s Let the River Run. As the days begin to lengthen this promises to be a fine afternoon filled with uplifting music. Tickets are £10 each and can be bought from the Farm Kitchen or at the door. The proceeds from the concert will go towards the maintenance of St Thomas’ Church and also the Winchelsea Corporation for the restoration of the Court Hall.

Landscape Gardening: ‘What it takes to build an RH award Winning Garden’ is the title of the talk given by Frogheath Landscapes of Burwash. The talk is arranged by Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society and takes place on Friday February 17th at 7.30pm in Crowhurst Village Hall. This is a real plus for the Winchelsea Garden Society. Admission is free for members and £3 non-members and everybody is welcome to attend and discover more about this landscape gardening company.

Winchelsea Beach

Farewell service: A reminder that there will not be a service at St Richard’s Church on Sunday February 5th. Instead all friends and visitors are invited to attend Canon Robin Whitehead’s farewell service in St Thomas’ Church at the earlier time of 10.30am which will include a presentation and refreshments. The next service at St Richard’s will be at 9.30am on Sunday February 12th.

Fellowship Lunch: These popular lunches are held at the end of every month and the next is on Friday February 24th. As caterers need to know numbers you should book in advance and the number to call is 01797 227168. The lunch consists of a variety of homemade dishes which will be followed by a request for a donation to a selected charity. Please meet for this social gathering at the usual time of 12 for 12.30pm in the Community Hall.

