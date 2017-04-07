Palm Sunday: The 11am service on Sunday April 9th will begin at the War Memorial with the blessing of palms before processing into St Thomas’ Church for Holy Communion. As the last Sunday of Lent Palm Sunday is the start of Holy Week and commemorates Jesus’ exultant arrival in Jerusalem on a donkey. In using a humble donkey instead of a horse his arrival represented coming in peace as opposed to war. At 6pm on the same day all are invited to Icklesham Church to hear the combined choirs of Winchelsea and Icklesham perform The Cross of Christ. The service will also feature hymns, anthems and readings.

Kipling talk: The Second Wednesday Society has its monthly meeting on Wednesday April 12th at 2.30pm in the New Hall. Kipling at Batemans is the subject of the talk which will be given by National Trust guide David Wright. Writer, poet and novelist Rudyard Kipling was born in Mumbai India in 1865 and his popular works include poems of British soldiers in India and his tales for children. He was also famous for his many indicative quotes such as: ‘Of all the liars in the world, sometimes the worst are our own fears’ and, ‘I am by nature a dealer in words, and words are the most powerful drug known to humanity.’ David will be talking about Rudyard Kipling’s 34 years at Bateman’s in Burwash and he will be reading a few of his poems with a military theme. After the talk a very appetising home-made tea will be served and the total cost for non-members is £4.

Reflections and silences: All are invited to join the friends at the Wesley Chapel for an evening of ‘Reflections on Holy Week’ this Wednesday April 12th at 7.30pm. The Associate Minister at Westfield and Guestling Parish Churches, Helen Patten, will be leading the service and there will be light refreshments to follow.

Easter events: St Thomas’ Church will be holding its annual services to mark the events of Easter starting on April 13th Maundy Thursday with Communion of the Last Supper at 6pm. On Good Friday April 14th at 2pm there will be a Meditation on the Passion of Christ to contemplate the Lord Jesus’ death on the cross. Then on Sunday April 16th Resurrection Day, at 11am there will be Holy Communion. This service celebrates Jesus Christ the firstfruits rising from the dead which is God’s pledge of the resurrection of those who die in Him (ref: 1 Thessalonians 4:16). Also assurance to all that there will be a day of judgement (Acts 17: 30-31). Everybody is welcome to these Easter services.

Winchelsea Beach

IPC meet: The next Icklesham Parish Council meeting will take place on Monday April 10th at 7.15pm in the Community Hall. Matters relating to the plans for housing development in the area, allocation of affordable housing and clarification of selected sites can be raised for discussion from members of the public attending the meeting.

Table Sale: Next Saturday April 15th a Table Sale has been arranged by the WBCA and will be held in the Community Hall at 2pm. If you would like a Table to sell your merchandise, the number to contact soon is 01797 224820. For visitors to the Sale entrance is 50p which includes tea and biscuit and there will be a Good Tombola.

Easter at St Richard’s: There will be an Easter Holy Communion service on Sunday April 16th, to celebrate the Lord Jesus’ resurrection from the dead and saving grace. The service at St Richard’s Church will begin at 9.30am and friends and visitors are all welcome to attend.

Fellowship Lunch: The next lunch is on Friday April 28th at 12 for 12.30pm in the Community Hall. A time of fellowship and a selection of delicious home-made dishes awaits all at these lunches which are held only once a month. To book your place the number to phone is 01797 227168 and it is essential to let caterers know in good time if you are planning to attend.

