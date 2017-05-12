FOAM Cellars: For the month of May, Cellar Tours will be on Saturday 13th, Sunday 14th and 28th and Monday 29th. This is an opportunity to visit some of Winchelsea’s fifty cellars built in the 13th century and discover more about the history of the town. The cost is £5 p.p. and to book your place on one of these 90 minute tours please phone 07596182874. On the day you will need to meet in Castle Street at 10.50am for 11am wearing sensible footwear. The proceeds from the tours are in aid of the charity Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum.

Hospice Open Gardens: A wide selection of Winchelsea’s colourful gardens will be open to visitors on Tuesday May 16th in support of St Michael’s Hospice. Opening times are from 10.30am till 4pm and homemade refreshments will be served in the New Hall. The gardens are The Armoury, 1 and 2 Strand Plat, Periteau House, The Well House, Alards, Cleveland House, Cleveland Place, Tanners Plat and Lookout Cottage. Booklets will be available on the tour and the combined admission cost is £5 per person.

Spring fashion: A Spring Fashion Show in aid of Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital will be held in Rye Town Hall on Thursday May 18th at 7pm and all are welcome. The cost is £10 which includes a glass of bubbly and tickets are on sale at Niche Fashion, 54 Cinque Ports Street, Rye.

Sleep to dream: The Literary Society’s next meeting on Friday May 19th will be a Member’s Evening and all are invited to bring readings on the theme of “To sleep, perchance to dream”. Approximate length of readings should be 2-3 minutes so that everyone gets a turn, but by all means bring more than one in case there is time for a second turn. If you need inspiration and suggestions, please get in touch with committee members of the Society. Doors open at 7 for 7.30pm in the Court Hall and there will be light refreshments on arrival.

Commercial Traveller: The exciting Rude Mechanical Theatre Company will be coming back to St Thomas’ Primary School field again this summer, in a month’s time on Sunday 18th June at 7.30pm. If you’ve seen them once you won’t want to miss seeing them again. They have a brand new play with live music called ‘The Commercial Traveller’. It is funny, romantic and moving and demonstrates the gritty determination to overcome an apparently unassailable problem through absolute love. Set in London 1924, a rich and powerful tycoon and former East End barrow boy, Sir Arthur Cattermole, is in a state of despair. His son, Gerald, whom he has spent his hard earned brass on to go to Eton, is in love with the girl next door, the beautiful Isabelle and daughter of hard up doctor, Cornelius Truss. The theatre company tell us it is based on a 400-year-old scenario from the commedia dell’arte and was originally called ‘The fake husband’. Cobbled streets, London fog and dark deeds add to this complicated plot which will be carefully unraveled. Tickets are available at Winchelsea Farm Kitchen Shop, also from the Literary Society by contacting 07923-451431 and the cost is: Adults £16, Seniors £15, Students £12, Children £9 and Families £40. Do come dressed for an English summer! The opening time is from 6.00pm for picnics and please bring your own low-backed chairs or a rug to sit on.

Election results: With the General Election only a month away on June 8th the local council elections which took place last Thursday proved to be a Conservative landslide. The results for Rye and Eastern Rother were as follows: Keith Glazier, Conservative, 1,697 votes; Nigel Jennings, Labour, 641; Derek William Greenup, Liberal Democrats, 318; Alison Phillips, UKIP, 204 and Adam James William Smith, Green, 197.

Winchelsea Beach

IPC meet: Items on the agenda at Icklesham Parish Council’s recent meeting included the need for additional support for Winchelsea Speedwatch. A request was made by the chairman of this group for two councillors to volunteer to help take forward the Speedwatch programme in Winchelsea. In response the Deputy Clerk expressed an interest in assisting in this initiative. Regarding the installation of the defibrillator and its connection to the mains electricity supply, the cost for the Community Hall is £190 + VAT and for the New Hall Winchelsea it is £205.80 + VAT. For both these sites payment has recently been approved by IPC. Issues concerning the maintenance of the Winchelsea Beach area were also discussed which are the cutting back of hedging, poor state of Sea Road and drainage problems plus how the various costs would be met. In addition, concerns were raised about a faulty manhole cover in St Thomas’ Road Winchelsea and the inconvenience of the long-term closure (up to a year or more) of the Three Oaks road which is the only alternative connecting road onto The Ridge, Westfield, A21, Winchelsea and Rye. For your diaries the date and venue for the next full council meeting will be Monday June 12th at Icklesham Memorial Hall commencing at 7.15pm.

