Taste of Summer: A feast of music and verse by local artists in aid of the Bible Society will be taking place today (Friday) at 6.30pm in Rye Baptist Church. Entry is by ticket at £8 which includes a Buffet Supper during the interval. The phone number to book your place is 01797 223288 and all are invited to come and support the event. Working in over 200 countries the Bible Society is a charity which brings the Bible to all people to transform lives for the good. The Bibles are translated and distributed around the world especially in Asia and Africa where there is a great demand.

Church Market: Tomorrow June 3rd the monthly Church Market will be held from 10.30am till noon with proceeds in aid of church funds. May’s Market raised £356 so thank you to all for donations, help with washing up and supporting the event. The Church Market is always a good opportunity for socialising with friends and acquaintances over coffee, tea and other refreshments, as well as making purchases of hard back books, home-grown and home-made produce.

FOAM cellars: Guided tours of the town’s medieval cellars will take place during the month of June on Saturday 3rd, Sunday 4th, Saturday 10th, Saturday 17th when there will also be an NGS Open Gardens event in the town, and on Monday 19th when there will be a second Open Gardens event in aid of ARCC. Please meet at 10.50 for 11am at the Town Well in Castle Street and wear sensible shoes as the steps down to the cellars can be steep; you may also bring a torch. The number for bookings is 07596 182874 and the cost is £5 for the tour with proceeds in aid of the Winchelsea charity Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum.

Curtains vote: The Winchelsea New Hall Committee recently chose three sample fabrics for new curtains to go up in the New Hall. They would like to put these three samples to a town vote so everybody has the chance to say which has the best design, texture and colour suitable to the building. These samples are now available for inspection in the New Hall until June 9th so in the next few days come and view then place your voting choice in the box.

Cricket news: Winchelsea Cricket Club plays against local towns and villages on Sundays. The home venue is the Cricket Field near the New Hall, complete with stunning views of the surrounding countryside. There are home matches coming soon against Clive Vale on June 4th at 2pm, Ibis on 11th at 2.30pm, Lydd on 18th at 2.30pm and against Bodiam on July 2nd at 2pm. New players are always welcome and should make themselves known to the captain on match day.

Choir Concert: The Occasional Consort Choir will be performing Tomorrow June 3rd in St Thomas’ Church at 7.30pm. All are welcome to come and listen and tickets cost £10 each which includes a glass of wine and are available on the door. The name “occasional” in the title was originally used because they met only once a fortnight, but as the choir grew rehearsals began to take place on a more frequent weekly basis but the name has remained. Under the direction of Anne Whiteman, the choir will be singing rich and intricate music by Handel, Buxtehude and Monteverdi.

Voting day: Next Thursday June 8th voting takes place for the General Election and the New Hall will be open from 7am till 10pm. This vote is to elect the Member of Parliament for the Hastings and Rye constituency from the much publicised different parties. The main issues to consider are our national security, sovereignty, control of immigration and good trade deals and which party can deliver these and so improve living standards.

Summer Blooms: The Garden Society will be holding its annual coffee morning on Saturday June 10th at 10.30am in the Court Hall. You are invited to bring along exhibits of roses, sweet peas, clematis and, for the first time this year irises, to this Summer Blooms Show. All Irises in their different shades of purple, white and yellow will be a welcome addition to the display. This show will not involve entry forms or fees and exhibits will need to be displayed by 11am, with cups being awarded at 12 noon.

Rye Bookshop: On Saturday June 10th at 6pm Anwesha Arya will be reading from and discussing ‘Janani: Mothers, Daughters, Motherhood’ at the Rye Bookshop and members and friends of the Literary Society are welcome to attend. Anwesha is a writer and academic, daughter of the famous Indian film-maker Basu Bhattacharya and the journalist Rinki Bhattacharya. ‘Janani’ is an extremely poignant anthology of pieces by various authors, academics and artists detailing their experiences of being mothers and daughters.

Royal celebration: The local Rye and Winchelsea National Trust group’s season of talks continues with a ‘Ritzy Royal Celebration’. This will be a special event to mark the 70th Wedding Anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip and will be based on ‘Tea at the Ritz’. Admission is £12 and the phone number to book places is 01797 253763. The event will be held in Brede Village Hall at 2pm on Thursday June 15th.

Beth Chatto Gardens: A visit to these lovely gardens has been arranged by the Garden Society for Wednesday July 5th. There are some spaces left and if you are interested in coming along tickets are currently on sale in the Farm Kitchen at £26 p.p. which includes the cost of travel and entry to the garden. Based in Elmstead Market near Colchester the gardens were created by award winning gardener Beth Chatto and stock over 2000 varieties of plants and contain an established nursery. There are also inspirational garden talks and guided walks available.

Winchelsea Beach

Garden tour: Tomorrow June 3rd the Open Gardens 2.1 mile walk begins at 10.30am till 4pm and is in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. Entry cost is £5 and refreshments will be served in the Community Hall. The gardens are wonderfully descriptive and include 10 Harbour Farm which has a pond, topiary and pergola; Dreadnought, a memory garden and geranium bank; Willow Cottage, two ponds for aquatic life and haven for butterflies; Embsy having a wildlife friendly garden; Curlews consisting of Mediterranean species and wild plants; Rusthall with its shingle garden and beach artefacts; Broadwater, a sloping beach garden; Seashell, a colourfully arrayed mixed flower garden; White wings an unconventional garden behind two old railway carriages; Sea Mist a cottage garden with winding paths and also El Indalo containing an eclectic mix of art and horticulture. All are welcome to come along and enjoy these exceptional seaside gardens.

Voting day: Next Thursday June 8th voting takes place for the General Election and the Community Hall will be open from 7am till 10pm. Voting is to elect the Member of Parliament for the Hastings and Rye constituency from the various different parties. The main issues at stake are our national security, sovereignty, control of immigration and good trade deals. Also which party can best deliver these to improve living standards.

Fellowship Lunch: This month’s Fellowship Lunch is on Friday June 30th and as usual booking needs to be done well in advance so that caterers have an idea of numbers. The phone number to contact is 01797 227168 and the lunch consists of a variety of home-made dishes. During the lunch there will be an opportunity to donate to a selected charity. On the day please arrive at 12 for 12.30pm at the Community Hall.

