WAS cellars: A guided tour of the town’s medieval cellars takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm, meeting by the Town Well in Castle Street. To reserve your place, the phone number is 01797 224446 and the cost is £5 p.p. for the 90-minute tour. These visits are available during the spring and summer months and provide an opportunity to explore some of the town’s fifty cellars and discover how and why they were built. Guide books will be provided on arrival and please wear sensible shoes as access is by narrow steps. The proceeds from the tours will go towards the upkeep of the Winchelsea Archaeology Society.

Coffee morning: Tomorrow June 10th the Garden Society is holding a Coffee Morning and Summer Blooms Show starting at 10.30am in the Court Hall. If possible do come along and see the displays of Sweet Peas, Roses, Clematis and Irises grown and nurtured by members of the Society. The difficult task in choosing the winners will be completed by 12 noon when cups will be awarded for the best exhibits.

Along the River: Melvin and Pam Smith will be talking on “Along the River Rother” at the Second Wednesday Society’s meeting on Wednesday June 14th at 2.30pm in the New Hall. The cost for non-members is £4 which includes a homemade tea following the talk. Award winning photographers Melvin and Pam will be taking the audience on an illustrative wildlife tour of the Rother levels so all are invited to find out more.

Stories talk: Next Friday June 16th the novelist Vesna Goldsworthy will be giving a talk on “Stories of Russian London” at the Literary Society’s monthly get-together. This will be at 7 for 7.30pm in the Court Hall and drinks will be served before the talk. Serbian born writer and poet Vesna presented a BBC Radio 4 programme in 2010 on finding one’s voice in a foreign land. Her first novel Gorsky, published in 2015 was influenced by the renowned novel The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Other books by the same author are: Chernobyl Strawberries, Inventing Ruritania and The Angel of Salonika.

Secret Gardens: Seven secret gardens of Winchelsea will be open to the public on two occasions in June. The first is in aid of the National Gardens Scheme and takes place on Saturday June 17th from 1 to 5.30pm. Also on that day the Methodist Chapel will be open from 2 till 5pm and visitors are welcome to come and look round this historic heritage site. The second open gardens tour is in aid of ARRCC and will be on Monday June 19th at 2 till 5.30pm. These open gardens for both days are South Mariteau, The Armoury, Cleveland House, Alards, Magazine House, 2 Strand Plat and Periteau House. All invited and the combined admission cost for each of the events is £6 p.p. and teas and homemade cakes will be served in the New Hall.

Summer Soiree: This event is back by popular demand and will feature many joyful musical cameos performed by the Winchelsea Singers and guests including internationally acclaimed artists Iain Kerr and Ann Rachlin MBE. The Soiree takes place on Saturday June 24th beginning at 7pm in the New Hall and tickets are £20 each. As numbers are limited booking is essential and the number to ring is 01797 223159 to reserve your table. During the evening a Cash Bar will be available. Served with a glass of bubbly on arrival plus a delicious two-course supper and a spectacular programme of entertainment, what more could you want?

Winchelsea Beach

8-legged friends: An event suitable for adults and children called “Spectacular Spiders” will take place this Sunday June 11th. Please meet at 2pm (to be finished by 3.30pm) at Rye Harbour village car park. There is no need to book and donations would be appreciated. Chris the warden will be showing some of the spiders found on the nature reserve and describing more about their interesting lives. At first glance shingle and sand may appear desolate of life but on careful examination these materials often house a rich diversity of arachnids. In this area conditions are good for the variety of spiders that have long existed here. Rye Bay’s marshy habitat and the dunes at Camber are found to contain many uncommon species of spider which are dependent on these environments. The thinly vegetated shingle along the shore is essential for rare jumping spiders who delight in hunting flies and beetles in warm weather. There is also the running crab spider which has a body colour matching the sand and can merge almost completely into the background of the dunes. It seems that every possible habitat has specific species of spider living in it as long as there is prey to feed on.

Chance to win: The fortnightly Cash Bingo evening will next be on Wednesday June 14th in the Community Hall and families and friends are welcome. Doors open at 7 for eyes down at 7.15pm and there will be a raffle and light refreshments available during the evening.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.