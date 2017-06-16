Literary events: This evening (Friday) Vesna Goldsworthy will be giving a talk on ‘Stories of Russian London’ at the Literary Society’s meeting in the Court Hall at 7 for 7.30pm. Vesna is a writer and poet from Belgrade who worked for many years at the BBC reading the news for the Serbian section of the World Service. She is currently a lecturer at Kingston University and runs the Centre for Suburban Studies. Literary Society members will also be meeting at Rye Bookshop tomorrow Saturday June 17th at 6pm to hear Judith Thomson reading from and discussing ‘The Orange Autumn’ and all are welcome to come and listen. Judith Thomson’s interesting novel is an inspired retelling of one of the most turbulent periods of English history. It reveals the story of the political intrigue and dramatic events leading up to the ‘Glorious Revolution’ of 1688.

Open Gardens: Winchelsea’s Secret Gardens will be open on Saturday June 17th from 1 till 5.30pm in aid of the National Gardens Scheme. To link with this event, the Methodist Chapel will be open at 2 till 5pm for visitors to come and look into its history. There will also be another opportunity to visit these gardens on Monday June 19th from 2 to 5.30pm which will be in aid of ARRCC. Admission for all seven gardens is £6 and refreshments will be served in the New Hall. The Open Gardens are: The Armoury, Alards, Cleveland House, South Mariteau, Periteau House, 2 Strand Plat and Magazine House.

Outdoor show: The Commercial Traveller will be performed by the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company this Sunday June 18th at 7.30pm in St Thomas’ Primary School field. Tickets are available from Winchelsea Farm Kitchen Shop or by ringing the Literary Society on 07923-451431 and the cost is adults £16, Seniors £15, Students £12, Children £9 and families £40. The gates will be open at 6pm for picnics and you will need to bring your own low-backed chairs or a rug to sit on. Rude Mechanical is inspired by the commedia dell’arte style of performance and characters in the play are masked, colourful and daring. The theme of the play is ‘Love is a bunch of roses! Money is the thing!’ and the basic outline is a complex love story set to be unravelled through unpredictable events.

Winchelsea Beach

Patronal Festival 2017: St Richard’s Church will be celebrating its Patronal Festival with a Songs of Praise service on Sunday June 18th at 3.30pm. The history of the modest St Richard can be remembered through the significance given to his shrine. In the 13th century a shrine in Chichester Cathedral was dedicated to Richard Bishop of Chichester. This memorial had become a richly decorated centre of pilgrimage until it was destroyed in 1538 during the reign of Henry VIII. Many years later in 1930 the shrine was re-established and recently in 2011 it was restored and modernised and is once more a focal point for visitors. St Richard of Chichester holds the title of patron saint of Sussex and his saint’s day is commemorated on June 16th. All are invited to the Patronal service which will be led by Canon Richard Orchard and there will be a variety of refreshments afterwards.

