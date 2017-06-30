Church Market: After the recent heatwave temperatures are forecast for a cooler 20 degrees C with sunshine and light rain this weekend. Although fairly mild thoughts of a picnic on the beach may have to be postponed for an indoor activity such as tomorrow’s Church Market. Some churches are cold throughout the year but St Thomas’ is pleasantly warm in the summer with the sun radiating through its stained glass windows. Every first Saturday in the month is the Church Market when there is the opportunity to meet friends and listen to Iain Kerr on the piano over coffee and refreshments. As usual come along between 10.30am and 12 noon and there will also be home-made produce and a range of interesting books on sale. Last month’s Market raised the useful sum of £249.93 for church funds and grateful thanks to all who supported this event.

Patronal Festival: St Thomas’ Church is holding its annual Patronal Festival this Sunday July 2nd 11am to celebrate Saint Thomas Becket who was regarded as a martyr and canonised in 1173. It will be a Choral Eucharist led by Revd David Page with the address given by Revd Ian Pruden who is the leading minister of the Methodist circuit. Members of the Parochial Church Council have organised wine and nibbles which will be served to all after the meeting.

WAS cellars: Guided cellar tours with the Archaeological Society will be on Sunday 2nd and Saturday 15th both at 2pm and on Wednesday 19th at 11am, all in July. The duration is 90 minutes and in that time visitors will have been under Winchelsea at various locations to see the town’s cellars once used in the medieval wine trade. Curved ceilings like the interior of huge barrels dominate these cellars which were regularly used to store the hundreds of kegs of wine brought from Bordeaux in France. The cellars were built around 1285 and the guided tour will explain some of their fascinating history. Tours start from Castle Street and the cost is £5 p.p. with proceeds in aid of WAS. Please phone 01797 224446 to ensure spaces.

Garden Society: There are still some spare places on the Garden Society outing to the Beth Chatto Gardens in Essex on Wednesday July 5th leaving Winchelsea at 9am and returning by about 6pm. Gardening friends outside the town are very welcome to come along and the tickets are £26 on sale at the Farm Kitchen.

Help restore: Icklesham Church Organ is in need of restoration and a fund raising Coffee Morning and Summer Lunch will be held at Five Village House (Icklesham). This will be on Saturday July 8th from 10am to 2pm and included will be a cake sale, raffle and a Table Sale so if you are passing by do drop in.

Under the tree: The annual Hymn Singing Under the Wesley Tree takes place this year on Sunday July 9th at 2.30pm and everyone is welcome to come and join the friends by the tree. After much singing and getting plenty of fresh air into the lungs all will proceed to the Methodist Chapel for the 3pm service. Revd Stephen Maunder will be conducting this service which celebrates the232nd anniversary of the Chapel and afterwards there will be light refreshments. The chapel was built in 1785, four years before the storming of the Bastille in France and John Wesley gave his last sermon under the Wesley Tree in Winchelsea in 1790 which was the year of the start of the French Revolution. Wesley’s inspiring words in his last sermon were ‘Repent and believe in the Gospel’.

Wine Tasting: On Bastille Day July 14th this year Guy Boursot will be in the New Hall at 12.30pm presenting the wines of Bordeaux which is the region that made medieval Winchelsea prosperous through the wine trade. Tickets are £18 p.p. (in advance only) which includes a light lunch. If you would like to book the phone number is 01797 222629. This event has been arranged by the Winchelsea Corporation and is in aid of the Court Hall repair appeal. The Boursot family has been involved in wine production in France and the UK for 400 years and they still have vineyards in Burgundy. On the business of wine Guy is keen to maintain the family tradition and he is a wine writer, presenter, lecturer and wine merchant and opened his first wine shop in 2006 in northern France.

Winchelsea Beach

Sunday service: There will not be a Holy Communion service in St Richard’s Church this Sunday July 2nd as all are invited to the Patronal Festival at St Thomas’ Church which begins at 11am. Revd David Page will be conducting the service and Methodist Minister Revd Ian Pruden will be giving the sermon. Afterwards light refreshments will be served. As a reminder the normal pattern of morning services at St Richard’s on the second and fourth Sundays of the month will next be on the 9th and 23rd of July at 9.30am.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.