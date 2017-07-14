Winchelsea

Bishop of Lewes: This Sunday July 16th there will be a joint benefice service in St Thomas’ Church at 11am which will be led by the Bishop of Lewes, Reverend Richard Jackson. The congregations from St Richard’s and Icklesham are invited to join this special Communion service and friends and visitors are also very welcome to attend.

Secret Gardens: To celebrate the National Gardens Scheme this summer there will be six beautiful gardens open to visitors on Saturday July 29th from 1 till 5.30pm. These are: The Orchards, Alards Plat, Backfields End, Rye View, Cleveland Place and Lookout Cottage. All six will be open once again for ARRCC on Monday July 31st at 2 till 5.30pm. ARRCC will also be organising refreshments in the New Hall on both opening days and the combined admission to the gardens is £6 each. The recent garden openings in June raised £3,525 for NGS charities and £3ll for Friary Gardeners so a big thank you to all who helped and supported these events. During the tour of the gardens visitors are invited to step back in time by calling in at the town’s Methodist Chapel. This was built at the time of John Wesley in 1785 as a meeting place where he could preach to the people when visiting the town. The building is well-preserved with many of its original features still intact and contains a variety of historical artefacts. Opening hours are between 2 and 5pm.

232 years old: As usual on the anniversary of the Methodist Chapel, now in its 232nd year, around forty visitors and friends were blessed with sunshine and shade beneath the Wesley Tree at last Sunday’s hymn singing. The yearly crowd singing passionately below may have helped sustain it since the tree is looking healthier than two years ago when it appeared to show signs of ash dieback. After the celebratory singing the service resumed in the Wesley Chapel led by Rev. Stephen Maunder of the Methodist circuit and he spoke on the Gospel of Luke chapter 10. This concerned the seventy disciples sent by Jesus into various cities and areas to gather people into the Kingdom of God through healing, mercy and forgiveness. As part of their mission He also gave them the power to tread on ‘serpents and scorpions’ which are symbols of spiritual powers of evil bent on causing mayhem. Knowing that nothing would hurt them the disciples obeyed and they had good results. Still relevant then as now these same ‘serpents and scorpions’ continue to abound in places with their main purpose being to degrade the church’s founding principles. Therefore, with much to reflect upon clearly the church should be awake and on its guard in these present times. During the service a collection was taken in aid of the Wesley Chapel and the event concluded with tea, cakes and good fellowship.

Winchelsea Beach

Visit the Reserve: An Introduction to Rye Harbour Nature Reserve - Part 3 will take place tomorrow Saturday, July 15th. This is the third and last walk of the series in which the nature reserve’s manager Barry Yates will be exploring the southwest area of the reserve. The walk will start and end at Winchelsea Beach, meeting at the public car park at Dogs Hill Road at 10am to be finished by 1pm. Donations towards the walk will be gratefully received and you do not need to book just come along. Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Friends of the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve attended a meeting recently at the New Hall to discuss the development of a new high quality Discovery Centre to provide information, education and refreshment facilities on the reserve. If this transpires it will be a very useful addition for visitors to the reserve and so expect further details in due course.

