End of term: Today is the last day of the school year when teachers and pupils begin their well-earned summer break. The secluded desert island paradise beckons for many as does Europe and Asia but these could prove expensive in August whereas staying in Britain does promise an average heat of 23 degrees C. During this period thoughts of homework, preparation and marking have the potential to undergo a temporary process of shutdown in favour of a complete rest. So a good idea to make the most of this phase as schools reopen soon enough in the seemingly short five and a half weeks’ time. For St Thomas’ Primary the return dates for your diary start from Monday September 4th for two days of Inset with the pupils returning on Wednesday September 6th.

Literary Society break: This evening (Friday) the Literary Society is holding its Summer Party at Rye View and the theme is Blithe Spirit. The Society will then be taking a break over August and all will meet again on September 15th at 7 for 7.30pm in the Court Hall. ‘Who’s in Charge? The Muse Answers Back’ is the title of the talk which will be given by Douglas Skinner who is a writer, editor and translator. A selection of his poems, ‘Heaven: New & Selected Poems’ appeared in 2014.

Missing sign: If a sign post turns up where it shouldn’t be, pointing in an unknown direction, it might be the one that was stolen or gone missing from Winchelsea. Fingerposts are not the easiest things to hide or take away and East Sussex County Council has confirmed to Icklesham Parish Council that the one lost or missing from Winchelsea will not be replaced. Instead IPC plans to get a quote for the possible supply and installation of a new post which could be match funded if the parish agrees to pay some of the costs. The matter of costs will then be brought to the next council meeting for consideration and a full council meeting open to residents is scheduled for Monday August 14th at 7.15pm in the Court Hall.

Annual Art Exhibition: August is almost here and over this holiday period the local societies will be putting on various annual cultural events for residents and visitors to the town. Some dates for your diaries are Saturday and Sunday August 26th & 27th from 10am till 6pm and Bank Holiday Monday August 28th from 10am till 3.45pm when the Annual Art Exhibition will take place in the Lower Court Hall. Admission is free and there will be a grand raffle with great prizes. On display and for sale will be paintings, photographs, pottery, ceramics and jewellery by Amateur Local Artists. The profits from sales will be put to the Funds of The Millennium Artefacts Society which has the responsibility of repair and maintenance of The Town Sign, The Beacon and The Needlework Tapestry which is on display in St. Thomas’s Parish Church for all to come and see. Both the sign and tapestry are situated close by the Exhibition and the beacon is a short walk across the field near the site of the Old Windmill.

Winchelsea Beach

Fellowship Lunch: This will be a special summer party with a variety of cold meals rather than the usual hot food. The date for the Fellowship Lunch is next Friday July 28th at 12 for 12.30pm in St Richard’s Church and if you plan to go please contact 01797 227168 as the caterers need to know numbers.

Goal posts: The Clerk to Icklesham Parish Council will be meeting with Rye Bay Football Club regarding the issue of installing new goal posts further down from the main goals at Dogs Hill to enable more space. Once the Clerk has confirmed with the club the actual location this will be brought back to the council through the Open Spaces Working Group for approval. The next full council meeting which residents are welcome to attend will be in Winchelsea on Monday August 14th at 7.15pm in the Court Hall.

