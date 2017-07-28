Secret Gardens: For this last weekend in July six of Winchelsea’s hidden gardens are open to visitors to enjoy and admire. On Saturday 29th the gardens are open from 1 to 5.30pm in aid of the NGS and on Monday 31st from 2 to 5.30pm for ARRCC. These gardens are: The Orchards, Alards Plat, Backfields End, Rye View, Cleveland Place and Lookout Cottage. The combined admission per day is £6 and teas, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in the New Hall.

A concert: The Webb Family Trio performed in the town two years ago and will be returning for a second concert on Saturday August 5th at 7pm in St Thomas’ Church. Tickets are £10 on the door with proceeds in aid of church funds. All are invited to come and support what will be a delightful summer’s evening event. The Webb Family Trio are Emmanuel, who plays the violin and Gabriel on the cello, now aged 15 and 12 respectively and their father Jonathan who will be accompanying them on the piano. They will be playing music by Wolfgang Mozart, Luigi Boccherini, Edward Grieg and Clara Schumann. Also refreshments will be available during the event.

WAS cellars: Under Winchelsea Cellar tours have been arranged by the Archaeological Society for Sunday 6th and Saturday 26th August beginning at 2pm. These guided tours give detailed information on how and why these medieval cellars were built and the history of the town. If you would like to join one of the tours, please phone 01797 224446 for bookings and the place to meet is the Town Well in Castle Street.

Summer Fete: The Summer Fete returns to Winchelsea on Saturday August 12th. It will take place on the cricket ground and starts at 1pm. The Fun Dog Show will include a range of categories to cover all beloved canines and the Battle Town Band will provide a traditional musical atmosphere. There will be bric a brac and books to browse, jewellery and gifts, plants and pottery, games for all ages and a bar and barbecue. The raffle prizes include an indulgent pamper package, vouchers for local meals and several other treats. Local good causes will also be represented such as the Pett Level Rescue Boat, with boat. The New Hall committee is arranging the festivities this year and tea and homemade cake can be enjoyed in our lovely hall.

Holocaust Survivor: An afternoon concert of words and music entitled ‘Live is Wonderful! How I Survived the Holocaust’ will take place in St Thomas’ Church on Sunday October 15th at 3pm. Tickets are available at winchelsea-arts.org.uk and cost £15 adults and £7.50 children. The talk is given by 95-year-old Zdenka Fantlova a Holocaust Survivor who defied the brutalisation and humiliation from six concentration camps in WWII. Her story is extremely moving but also positive as she talks of the power of endurance. The artistic community of Terezin concentration camp consisted of musicians, composers, conductors, actors, artists and directors, most of whom were transported to gas chambers. Zdenka is the last survivor of this performing community. To honour these artists a group of musicians led by Ani Schnarch and Itamar Rashkovsky will be performing a programme of pieces composed and performed at the concentration camps such as Terezin where Zdenka was an actress.

Winchelsea Beach

Sunday service: This Sunday July 30th please note there is no service at St Richard’s Church. Instead friends and visitors are welcome to join the congregation at St Thomas’ Church for Holy Communion beginning at 11am.

