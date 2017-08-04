Church Market: Tomorrow (Saturday) the monthly Church Market takes place from 10.30am till 12 noon. Everybody is welcome to come along and encourage others to do so as well. As ever good food and coffee will be served plus the chance to catch up on news without going through Facebook. Home-made produce will be on sale along with plants and a good choice of books. Last month’s Market raised £284.80 towards church funds so grateful thanks to all for supporting the event.

Summer concert: On their second visit to Winchelsea the Webb Family Trio will be performing at St Thomas’ Church tomorrow August 5th at 7pm and the tickets are £10 on sale at the door. The Trio will be working in harmony on violin, cello and piano as they play music by Mozart, Grieg, Schuman and Boccherini. All are invited to come and listen to this summer’s entertainment and refreshments will be served during the evening.

FOAM cellars: Guided tours of Winchelsea’s medieval cellars will take place throughout August on Saturday 5th, Sunday 6th, Saturday 26th and Monday 28th meeting at 11am by the Town Well in Castle Street. Please book either by email at cellars@winchelsea.com or phone 07596 182874. Private tours for fifteen or more can also be arranged. The cost is £5 per person for the 90-minute tour and all proceeds are in aid of the charity Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum which helps preserve the ancient monuments of the town. Those attending are advised to wear sensible footwear as steps leading down to the cellars are steep and narrow. The town’s largest cellar, under Blackfriar’s Barn which is owned by the National Trust, is open to the public on just two occasions each year. These occasions are the Town Fete on Saturday August 12th from 1pm and Heritage Open Day on Saturday September 9th.

White as light: Sunday August 6th observes the Transfiguration of Jesus when he took three of the disciples up a high mountain and his appearance changed so that his face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as the light. A brighter cloud also overshadowed them and a voice spoke out of the cloud, ‘This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him.’ It was the voice of God the Father saying the same words as He has said over the waters of Jordan when Jesus was baptised, so confirming Jesus’ divinity. This was also intended to maintain the disciples’ faith through obedience and show the glory to come when changed by His power and made like Him. A Holy Communion service will take place on this celebratory day in St Thomas’ Church at 11am and members of St Richard’s Church are invited to join this event.

Bordeaux to Boursot: The Mayor Cynthia Feast attended the Corporation Wine Tasting held at the New Hall on Friday July 14th and confirmed it was a great success. Guy Boursot had come from Ardres in Northern France and with his knowledge of Bordeaux wines entertained the audience beautifully. Bordeaux wines were those which made old Winchelsea a rich town. The New hall was decorated with dahlias on each table, and a good time was had by all visitors. A light lunch was served, a very successful raffle offered and of course the lovely wines enjoyed. The total profit on the day came to the very useful sum of £660 in aid of the Court Hall Repair Appeal and many thanks to all who helped both on the day and earlier.

Winchelsea Beach

Love to swim: Summer holiday swimming lessons are available during August on 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th and 15th from 9.30am till 1pm at St Thomas Primary School (Winchelsea). If you are interested in learning to swim and develop confidence in the water the phone number for bookings is 01797 226815 or 07597 563798. The lessons are half hour one-to-one and the cost is £12 which includes a £5 donation to St Thomas School.

